As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Sadoff Investment Management Has Boosted Holding; Skba Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Cummins (CMI) by $1.73 Million

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 408,196 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.47M, up from 403,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $112.94. About 4.15 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 11,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75 million, down from 136,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $175.35. About 401,506 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osterweis Management reported 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 9,108 are held by Moller. Texas Yale Corp reported 85,856 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank has invested 0.67% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hamlin Lc has 754,947 shares. Illinois-based Barbara Oil has invested 3.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Dc has invested 3.6% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fayez Sarofim & accumulated 1.94% or 3.53 million shares. Dillon & Associate Incorporated accumulated 0.81% or 24,119 shares. Sand Hill Glob Ltd Liability Corp has 0.62% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Carlson Mngmt accumulated 6,269 shares. 111,652 are owned by Pinebridge Investments Lp. Wesbanco Bancorp accumulated 303,759 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw owns 98,094 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. $1.81M worth of stock was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of stock. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77M. 4,395 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $428,789. Shares for $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 18,350 shares to 907,279 shares, valued at $37.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 10,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 842,266 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $94,399 activity. Embree Tracy A had sold 206 shares worth $30,900.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 13,500 shares to 226,100 shares, valued at $18.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 31,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prtnrs owns 778,968 shares. Sun Life Inc accumulated 248 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Donaldson Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.55% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 335,124 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Grp, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,266 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability Com holds 15,802 shares. Cincinnati Ins invested in 606,400 shares or 2.68% of the stock. New York-based Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.06% stake. Cincinnati Casualty Com reported 5.97% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Keybank Natl Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 35,096 shares. Hodges Inc invested in 5,096 shares. 36,842 were reported by Stephens Inc Ar. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.51 million for 10.10 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.