As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Upped by $1.32 Million Its Position; Anthem (ANTM) Stock Value Rose While Wealth Architects Has Trimmed Position

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 30.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 1,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 2,849 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $804,000, down from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $237.69. About 1.10 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 25.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 12,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 60,412 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.62M, up from 48,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $332.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 9,321 shares to 162,708 shares, valued at $18.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 8,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 12.38 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $684.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10,699 shares to 181,297 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,357 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.53% or 29,397 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins invested in 1.06M shares or 1.38% of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd accumulated 0.73% or 1.10 million shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Gp Incorporated reported 1.2% stake. Cincinnati Insur Com holds 3.01% or 1.03 million shares in its portfolio. Private Asset holds 1.04% or 55,665 shares in its portfolio. First Merchants owns 60,289 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Baldwin Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 2,195 are owned by Osher Van De Voorde Invest. 3,825 are held by Montag & Caldwell Limited Co. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Llc stated it has 87,635 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. California-based Btr Capital has invested 1.66% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Private Wealth Advsr invested 0.99% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Seabridge Inv Advsr Ltd Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 390 shares. Paradigm Mngmt Inc Ny holds 0.03% or 3,100 shares.

