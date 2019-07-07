As Procter And Gamble Co. (PG) Share Value Rose, Holder Trian Fund Management LP Has Cut Stake by $125.71 Million; Penn Capital Management Co Has Boosted Five9 (FIVN) Stake

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co. (PG) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 1.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 36.70 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82B, down from 37.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 5.52M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 11,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 239,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.68M, up from 228,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.7. About 282,650 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 78,530 shares to 368,260 shares, valued at $11.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 16,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,330 shares, and cut its stake in Everi Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,357 are held by Adirondack. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 63,302 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Stockton, a California-based fund reported 4,087 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.62% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jnba Financial Advsr reported 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Johnson Financial has 56,275 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Nuwave Investment Limited Co has invested 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Signature Inv Ltd Llc owns 1,155 shares. Accuvest Global Advsrs invested 0.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 2.23% or 2.16 million shares. Summit Fincl Strategies Incorporated owns 0.6% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 11,443 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.14% or 2,751 shares in its portfolio. Narwhal Cap holds 1.74% or 76,989 shares in its portfolio. Staley Cap Advisers has 0.07% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8,729 shares. Cleararc Inc holds 38,489 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio.

