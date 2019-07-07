As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Holder Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Position; Passport Capital Boosted Position in Cameco (Call) (CCJ) by $24.75 Million

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 14,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,001 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, up from 57,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 5.52M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.81. About 1.17 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Coombe Gary A had sold 9,000 shares worth $845,100. $119.77M worth of stock was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was sold by Posada Juan Fernando. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 4. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Another trade for 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 24,922 shares to 430 shares, valued at $75,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 84,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,348 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: AbbVie, Crocs, RealReal, Roku And More – Benzinga” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A ‘Pretend’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “This Classic Buying Strategy Will Work Wonders With Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “P&G Reimagines Creativity to Reinvent Advertising Through Innovative New Creative Partnerships – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Ltd accumulated 4,760 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Lc New York owns 63,068 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi invested in 6,555 shares. Columbus Circle stated it has 459,339 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,053 shares. Westwood Group, a Texas-based fund reported 17,100 shares. The California-based Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.43% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chase Investment Counsel invested 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Drexel Morgan & reported 2.53% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tiverton Asset Management holds 0.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 89,188 shares. 4,873 were reported by American Asset Management. 243,184 are owned by Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas. Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Nj has 0.04% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 11,791 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 4,767 shares. Virtu Financial Lc holds 2,781 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cameco +16% after winning Canada tax dispute – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tax Court of Canada Releases Decision on Cameco Cost Application – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Growing Interest In Nuclear Power Will Rejuvenate Cameco – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cameco Corporation: Plenty Of Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco Vs. Kazatomprom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.