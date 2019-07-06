As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Hengehold Capital Management Has Raised by $2.45 Million Its Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Ensemble Capital Management Has Decreased by $3.20 Million Its Holding

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 57.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 16,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,645 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, down from 29,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Broken screen glass is the No. 1 cause of harm to handheld devices like the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million annually on Apple’s dividend alone; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to highest number; 30/05/2018 – The new plan allows Pandora to compete with rivals Apple Music and Spotify; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Apple’s New $100 Billion Stock Buyback Plan Is Consistent With “Net Cash Neutral” Policy; 26/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Apple reportedly lining up a new “Star” family of devices; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 22/05/2018 – Foxconn unit aims to raise $4.3 bln in biggest China IPO since 2015; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 18/03/2018 – APPLE INC. IS DESIGNING AND PRODUCING ITS OWN DEVICE DISPLAYS, A FIRST -BLOOMBERG

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54M, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 5.52 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $678.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 3,235 shares to 35,009 shares, valued at $41.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 47,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 115,578 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 61,980 shares. Jacobs And Com Ca has 103,083 shares for 3.33% of their portfolio. Blue Edge Cap Ltd invested in 0% or 16,451 shares. Whitnell stated it has 30,258 shares. Baillie Gifford & Company holds 0.03% or 139,347 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 28,809 shares or 3.31% of the stock. 6,803 are owned by Addison. Amer Registered Inv Advisor invested 3.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 8,202 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 9,553 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability holds 161,760 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Ballentine Lc holds 0.56% or 56,805 shares. Lincluden Mngmt Ltd holds 19,570 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Associated Banc has 269,837 shares for 2.95% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich And Berg reported 0.62% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sterneck Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,278 shares. Atria Investments Ltd accumulated 92,652 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Valley Natl Advisers holds 1.25% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 41,998 shares. 15,060 were accumulated by Cypress Asset Inc Tx. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Foyston Gordon And Payne has invested 0.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 59,670 are held by Hikari Tsushin. Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 283,510 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va invested in 124,535 shares. First In, a Indiana-based fund reported 15,920 shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth has 2.64% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 103,351 shares. Peoples Financial Service Corp invested in 51,301 shares or 2.73% of the stock. Caprock Grp Inc Inc accumulated 50,507 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited stated it has 6.89% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Another trade for 1.21 million shares valued at $119.77 million was made by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 4. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20M worth of stock. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 1,026 shares worth $99,936. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

