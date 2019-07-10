As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose, Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake; Bainco International Investors Stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) Has Increased by $5.34 Million

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 56.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 20,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,375 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 37,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $112.91. About 5.34M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video)

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) by 411.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 97,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,785 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 23,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Total S A Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 794,845 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 28/05/2018 – Angola: Total Launches Zinia 2 Development in Deep Offshore Block 17; 21/05/2018 – LAKKOTRYPIS: TOTAL INTERESTED IN JOINING ENI IN BLOCK 8; 18/04/2018 – Total in Agreement to Buy 74.3% of Direct Energie; 02/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on June 1, 2018 Conditions of Availability of the Preparatory Documents; 25/05/2018 – $FP.FR: Total declined the offer to participate in Nord Stream 2; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: IRAN ANNOUNCEMENT IS PUSHING PRICES UP; 26/04/2018 – Total 1Q Net Profit Slightly Falls; Raises 2018 Interim Dividend; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE ENDS COMMENTS IN WASHINGTON; 26/03/2018 – TOTAL HALTS LAGGAN TORMORE U.K. GAS FLOWS UNTIL 5AM TUESDAY; 11/05/2018 – Algeria: Total Strengthens Its Cooperation with Sonatrach and Launches the Engineering Studies for a Petrochemical Project in

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.63 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 2,817 shares to 19,670 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. 1,026 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $99,936 on Tuesday, February 5. Coombe Gary A sold 9,079 shares worth $870,676. $119.77 million worth of stock was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. Grabowski Mary Theresa had sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81M. Shares for $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Partners Lc holds 0.56% or 80,071 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc holds 82,855 shares or 2.81% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 45,078 shares. First Mercantile stated it has 6,482 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Hemenway owns 150,939 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP holds 1.26% or 283,510 shares in its portfolio. Jones Fin Lllp invested in 89,030 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sabal Co owns 19,540 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Ntv Asset Ltd Liability invested in 1.19% or 40,030 shares. 195,729 were accumulated by Guardian Lp. Willis Counsel holds 0.26% or 41,900 shares in its portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advisors, New York-based fund reported 9,357 shares. Bsw Wealth Partners invested in 20,712 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Mount Lucas LP has invested 0.36% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 1.28M were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Ltd Company.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $615.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,970 shares to 9,433 shares, valued at $16.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,855 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE).

