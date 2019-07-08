As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Wms Partners Cut by $315,848 Its Holding; Reik & Co Holding in Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Boosted by $312,650

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 3,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,742 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, down from 54,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $113.69. About 2.94M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $38.47. About 20,160 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 45.90% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $135.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold TR shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gruss And Co Inc invested 0.74% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 35,455 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De holds 21,909 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 78,681 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 0% or 37,862 shares. Riverhead Cap Management has 0.01% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Ent Financial Service Corporation reported 57 shares. Swiss State Bank stated it has 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Reik Ltd Llc has 310,438 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0% or 7,197 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 4 shares. Huntington Bankshares accumulated 2,316 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 549,935 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Monetary Mngmt Group Inc invested 0.01% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.81 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,911 are held by Gould Asset Mgmt Llc Ca. City Holdg reported 1.92% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 30,900 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 26,344 are owned by Inspirion Wealth Advsr. Oxbow Advsr Ltd holds 0.16% or 12,420 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt accumulated 41,374 shares. 168,561 are held by Gw Henssler And Assoc Limited. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corporation Tn holds 3.93% or 262,800 shares in its portfolio. 165,483 were reported by Parthenon Ltd Liability Com. Geode Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.95% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 146 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Provident Invest, a Michigan-based fund reported 7,116 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi has 16,109 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 0.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). St Johns Inv Management Lc reported 9,019 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M. Another trade for 41,088 shares valued at $3.90M was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Coombe Gary A also sold $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936 worth of stock. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando.