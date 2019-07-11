As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Decreased Position by $329,264; As Sumitomo Mitsui Adr (SMFG) Share Value Declined, Holder Greenleaf Trust Has Lowered Its Stake by $808,451

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,731 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 61,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $113.69. About 2.73M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Adr (SMFG) by 58.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 115,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,475 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $580,000, down from 197,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Sumitomo Mitsui Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. About 500,262 shares traded. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) has declined 18.23% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SMFG News: 30/05/2018 – Mitsui Chemicals and Prime Polymer Establish New PP Compounds Company in Netherlands; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Reports Full-Year Parent Earnings; 14/05/2018 – Sumitomo Mitsui Financial FY EPS Y520.67 Vs EPS Y516.00; 23/05/2018 – Sumitomo sees Ambatovy, Sierra Gorda metal projects turning profitable within 3 yrs; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Sumitomo Precision 6355.T -2017/18 parent results; 18/05/2018 – Sumitomo Precision Reports Dividend Forecasts; 28/03/2018 – TABLE-Mitsui Mining 5706.T -2017/18 group forecast; 11/05/2018 – SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA FY OPER INCOME 88.17B YEN

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl C by 280 shares to 16,898 shares, valued at $19.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 51,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 61,994 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $90.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 59,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Lc has 0.21% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Northrock Prns Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Grand Jean Capital Management owns 11,954 shares. Gradient Llc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Renaissance Invest Grp Inc Llc reported 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 76,000 are owned by United Fire Gru. Bamco New York owns 1,796 shares. Wendell David Assocs owns 95,117 shares. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp invested in 89,030 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Com stated it has 9,504 shares. Patten Gru invested in 0.61% or 13,684 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 36,289 shares. Daiwa Gru holds 0.13% or 147,569 shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Com holds 8,922 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. 95,059 were reported by Condor Mngmt.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77M. $895,500 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $3.90 million were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. 29,621 shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis, worth $2.86 million. $2.93 million worth of stock was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5.