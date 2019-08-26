As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Clarkston Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Stake; Melvin Capital Management LP Holds Position in Gamestop New (Put) (GME)

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (Put) (GME) by 135.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 1.87M shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The institutional investor held 3.25M shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.02M, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.18M market cap company. The stock increased 4.79% or $0.175 during the last trading session, reaching $3.825. About 6.92 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 16/05/2018 – Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management sent a letter to GameStop’s board urging it to “launch a strategic review and revive shareholder confidence in the sustainability of the GameStop business model.”; 11/05/2018 – GAMESTOP – DEMATTEO WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR; 07/03/2018 – Game lnformer magazine celebrates 300th issue; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.00 TO $3.35; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Michael Mauler resigned for “personal reasons” after only three months on the job, the company said; 16/05/2018 – TIGER MGMT IS AID TO URGE GAMESTOP STRATEGIC REVIEW: CNBC; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Names Daniel DeMatteo Interim CEO; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Michael Mauler Resigns for Personal Reasons; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Had Named Mauler CEO in February

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 123,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 527,907 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.93M, down from 651,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $119.23. About 2.50 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascena Retail Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ASNA) by 800,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc (Call) by 2.35M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GameStop +9% as ‘Big Short’ guy pitches long case – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GameStop Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:GME – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GameStop: Console Sales Implode – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GameStop Comments on Director Nominations NYSE:GME – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GameStop Announces New Leadership Appointments and Enhanced Leadership Structure – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GME shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 105.93 million shares or 4.83% more from 101.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree LP holds 0% or 15,023 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Credit Suisse Ag reported 149,663 shares stake. Retail Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 316,176 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 0.01% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Camelot Portfolios has invested 0.45% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Invesco Ltd reported 541,993 shares stake. Texas-based Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division has invested 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 320,237 shares. Piedmont Investment owns 25,761 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 19,503 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 321,488 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 139,669 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Arizona State Retirement owns 157,299 shares.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 673,380 shares to 11.39 million shares, valued at $210.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) by 201,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 12.67M shares. M&R Cap Management Inc accumulated 29,321 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Llc invested 1.41% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Waverton Inv Mngmt accumulated 15,520 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Williams Jones & Assoc, a New York-based fund reported 27,075 shares. Westchester Mgmt invested 3.92% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Arrowstreet Cap LP invested in 0.01% or 54,400 shares. Ssi Invest reported 7,189 shares. Srb invested in 183,179 shares. Stonebridge Mgmt has invested 1.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New Jersey Better Educational Savings, a New Jersey-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 1.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 22,000 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bokf Na holds 0.74% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 297,270 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter invested in 27,060 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Case For Selling Procter & Gamble Short – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.