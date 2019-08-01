As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Trimmed Its Stake; Equity Residential (EQR) Stock Value Rose While Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Cut by $32.79 Million Its Stake

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 8,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 22,741 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 31,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $117.89. About 6.39 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 437,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 3.20M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.68 million, down from 3.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $79.37. About 1.46 million shares traded or 26.45% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 182,257 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Annex Advisory Services invested in 0.05% or 3,214 shares. Uss Invest Mgmt Limited holds 0.15% or 131,800 shares. Woodstock stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 18,989 were accumulated by Riverbridge Partners Ltd Company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd reported 212,038 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 3,095 shares. Godshalk Welsh Mgmt holds 1.92% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 19,215 shares. Hayek Kallen Investment Management holds 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 2,068 shares. Dillon And Associate Inc holds 0.81% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 24,119 shares. Westchester Cap Mngmt holds 3.92% or 88,070 shares in its portfolio. Garland Mngmt invested in 55,602 shares or 4.01% of the stock. Crossvault Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,492 shares. Caxton LP accumulated 84,648 shares or 1.28% of the stock.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $253.20 million activity. Shares for $1.81 million were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. The insider Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M. $119.77 million worth of stock was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 4. 9,910 shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh, worth $969,143 on Wednesday, February 6.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35,069 shares to 101,579 shares, valued at $19.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.04% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Credit Agricole S A has 0.03% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Moreover, Korea Inv has 0.07% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 217,063 shares. Allstate invested in 0.09% or 46,251 shares. World Asset Mngmt invested in 0.11% or 27,659 shares. Ls Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.1% stake. 3,214 are held by Marco Investment Ltd Liability Corporation. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Cornerstone Advsrs, a Washington-based fund reported 810 shares. New York-based Art Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Maine-based Schroder Mgmt Group has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Moreover, Cadence Mngmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 7,907 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Co (Trc) owns 11,524 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 13,638 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $6.71 million activity. Altshuler Barry sold 1,381 shares worth $99,725. $34,301 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares were sold by Fenster Scott. On Tuesday, February 5 Kaufman Ian sold $67,302 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 932 shares. $49,610 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was sold by Garechana Robert. NEITHERCUT DAVID J sold $3.68M worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Friday, February 8. $1.84 million worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares were sold by GEORGE ALAN W.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 100,104 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $96.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 757,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 761,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

