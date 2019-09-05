As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose, Regal Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Stake; Caxton Associates LP Has Cut Its Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) by $7.77 Million as Valuation Rose

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 85,958 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94M, up from 80,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $123.21. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 96.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 287,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 10,288 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 298,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 40.82M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Miami Entrepreneurs’ Confidence in Local Economy Reaches Highest Level Since 2016 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS BOND TRADING STUNG BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse disclose UK pay gaps; 30/04/2018 – BofA Sees $800 Million Pretax Charge on Plan to Redeem TruPS; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 16/04/2018 – BofA 1Q FICC Trading Revenue Ex-DVA $2.54B, Est. $2.96B: TOPLive; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 73,058 shares. Pennsylvania Trust has 0.16% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cape Ann Bank & Trust holds 1.76% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 14,249 shares. Cap Sarl invested in 0.17% or 12,745 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Inc Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 1.12 million shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Com reported 0.88% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hamlin Management Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 754,947 shares. Brookstone Management accumulated 29,473 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar has 0.96% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mckinley Cap Management Llc Delaware invested in 257,615 shares or 1.93% of the stock. Sage Financial Group Incorporated holds 763 shares. Howard Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Blackhill Capital Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 45,671 shares. Loudon Investment Ltd has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Headinvest Ltd has invested 3.72% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (Call) (NYSE:ABBV) by 88,604 shares to 700 shares, valued at $56,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (Call) (NYSE:JNJ) by 56,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (Call) (NYSE:KO).

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,932 shares to 14,910 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 29,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 10,288 shares. Twin Tree Management LP reported 43,487 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 100,178 are owned by Stillwater Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has invested 0.62% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Blue Capital Inc accumulated 71,943 shares. 10.44M were reported by Value Advisers Ltd Liability Com. Ipswich Investment Mgmt Inc has 0.09% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 10,176 shares. Berkshire Hathaway holds 12.39% or 896.17 million shares. Arbor Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 18,743 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell stated it has 412,784 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. 7.93M were reported by Chevy Chase Inc. Gulf Intl Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 2.22 million shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability reported 45,432 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 16,018 were accumulated by Valley Natl Advisers. Birinyi owns 0.17% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 14,500 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.11 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.