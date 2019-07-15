As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose, Moller Financial Services Has Lowered Its Position by $657,592; Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Upped Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 6,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,108 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $948,000, down from 15,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $115.38. About 2.91 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 1,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,657 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 1,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $356.22. About 451,131 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Taylor David S. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. 1.21M The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON.

Moller Financial Services, which manages about $340.70 million and $223.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 156,547 shares to 328,621 shares, valued at $28.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 795,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 977,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.21 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Index (EFV) by 52,055 shares to 4,927 shares, valued at $241,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,692 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Index (EFG).

