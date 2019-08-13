As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose, Hyman Charles D Lifted by $636,792 Its Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Destination Wealth Management Lifted Its Position

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 6,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 167,847 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.46M, up from 161,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $117.62. About 1.67M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 3,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 273,298 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.91 million, up from 269,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.10% or $10.23 during the last trading session, reaching $210.71. About 17.96 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple is working on AR/VR headset with 8K displays, that will wirelessly connect to a dedicated box powered b; 25/04/2018 – Samsung Sees Slow Demand for OLEDs Used for Apple’s iPhone X; 27/03/2018 – Apple eyes education market with new entry-level iPad; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard hit $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 30/05/2018 – China Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose tweeted that Apple CEO Tim Cook is ” the Donald Trump of the music industry.”; 23/03/2018 – Apple reportedly unveiling a cheaper iPad next week. via @verge; 20/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trump’s next $100 bln tariff dilemma: hit Wal-Mart or Apple Store?; 02/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDER APPLE TREE CUT STAKE TO 8.1% VS ~9.4%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.98 million activity.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,579 shares to 257 shares, valued at $49,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,643 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.