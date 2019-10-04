As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose, Holder Reilly Financial Advisors Has Cut Its Position; Realpage Com (RP) Holder Ami Asset Management Lowered Its Position

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Realpage Inc Com (RP) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 7,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 199,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.73M, down from 206,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Realpage Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 546,716 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 4,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 25,967 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85 million, down from 30,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $121.74. About 4.97 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Osher Van De Voorde Invest invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lord Abbett & Comm Ltd Com accumulated 1.88M shares or 0.67% of the stock. Element Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.33% or 43,669 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Corp reported 192,591 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mngmt holds 5.54% or 156,820 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 7.48 million shares. Gradient Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 25,592 shares. Jones Financial Cos Lllp holds 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 95,562 shares. Lesa Sroufe stated it has 4,131 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Daiwa Securities owns 152,378 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc invested in 1.24% or 41,233 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 0.28% or 28,160 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 6,131 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Diamond Hill Capital invested 1.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Community & Investment Co holds 1.6% or 118,734 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.54 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11 million and $797.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 12,265 shares to 54,657 shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 87,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 605 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,169 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Keybank Association Oh holds 14,760 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa invested 0.1% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Goldman Sachs invested in 209,467 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,917 were accumulated by Contravisory Investment Mngmt. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.73% or 57,500 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0.07% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Amer Century Cos holds 0.12% or 1.99 million shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.02% or 318,529 shares. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 4,146 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Lc accumulated 13,721 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). First Manhattan reported 4,200 shares stake.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $17.01 million activity.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.37M for 49.51 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.