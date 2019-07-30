As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose, Holder Cam Group Holding A Has Lowered by $4.64 Million Its Holding; Home Depot (HD) Position Boosted by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2058.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 37,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,918 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47 million, up from 1,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $217.92. About 1.14M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 44,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.75 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.05 million, down from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.11B market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $120.84. About 13.60 million shares traded or 97.20% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,401 shares to 5,570 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 41,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,342 shares, and cut its stake in Zuora Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intersect Limited Company has 4,402 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Brown Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 15,074 shares. Cap Planning Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 1,948 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Paragon Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,654 shares. Camarda Fin Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 1.65% or 4,504 shares. Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability Com invested 1.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Limited Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 0.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Capital Interest Ltd Ca owns 0.6% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 13,044 shares. Livingston Asset Co (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has 2.59% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 30,304 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 31,139 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Highlander Mngmt Llc holds 7,531 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management holds 190,645 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Com reported 8,867 shares. California-based Ipg Investment Limited Co has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $256.06 million activity. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. Another trade for 1,026 shares valued at $99,936 was made by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Grabowski Mary Theresa also sold $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. Shares for $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Mngmt Com Al, Alabama-based fund reported 70,269 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Il has 0.87% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 77,989 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc invested in 283,683 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 399,686 shares. Aperio Ltd has invested 0.77% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pettee Investors Incorporated owns 43,091 shares or 2.83% of their US portfolio. 328,518 are owned by Btim Corporation. Grandfield & Dodd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 137,166 shares. Financial Advantage holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 100 shares. Cv Starr Com Trust, a New York-based fund reported 80,000 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP has 0.24% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 111,652 shares. First Business has 7,970 shares. Macroview Invest Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 125 shares in its portfolio. Crestwood Advsrs Grp Limited has invested 0.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Connable Office Inc reported 29,971 shares stake.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 41,304 shares to 5.36M shares, valued at $61.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 93,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE).

