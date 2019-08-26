As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose, Hengehold Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Position In Salesforce Com (CRM) Was Boosted

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 9596.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 191,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 193,921 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.71 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $153.27. About 4.68M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND FISCAL YEAR 2018, ASC 606 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL BENEFIT TO COMPANY’S REVENUE; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer. via @cnbctech; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 million, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $119.43. About 2.41 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 132,100 shares. Regal Limited Liability Company reported 85,958 shares. Bailard invested 0.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Troy Asset Management Ltd owns 13.1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2.57 million shares. Veritas Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 385 shares. Lourd holds 17,573 shares. Bragg Fincl Advisors owns 94,844 shares. D L Carlson Inv Gp Inc has invested 1.36% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division reported 0.9% stake. Sol Cap Mgmt invested 0.62% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). One Capital Ltd Company owns 32,918 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa reported 2% stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Co holds 59,814 shares. Hikari Tsushin holds 1.38% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 59,670 shares. Security State Bank Of So Dak invested 0.32% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares to 21,500 shares, valued at $25.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 37,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,290 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ranger Invest Lp, Texas-based fund reported 412 shares. The California-based Inv House Lc has invested 0.11% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hills Commercial Bank Tru, a Iowa-based fund reported 9,007 shares. Provise Management Grp Limited Com owns 6,935 shares. Exchange Capital Mgmt invested in 1.28% or 28,863 shares. Mathes Communications holds 20,961 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt accumulated 1,681 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hillsdale stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Iowa-based Miles Cap has invested 0.64% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hyman Charles D holds 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,980 shares. 9,723 were accumulated by Element Cap Lc. Hollencrest Cap Management holds 0.18% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 8,793 shares. 2,046 are owned by North Mgmt Corp. Westover Advsrs Ltd Co owns 4,686 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 137,325 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio.