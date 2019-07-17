As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Lifted Its Holding by $2.49 Million; Occidental Pete (OXY) Shareholder Creative Planning Has Cut Stake by $648,780

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 16.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 9,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,228 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, down from 58,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.4. About 3.08M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 23,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 265,917 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.67M, up from 242,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $115.96. About 2.39 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. 4,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. Vangolen Glenn M. had bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650. $243,850 worth of stock was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. Shares for $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Shares for $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stellar Capital Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 1.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Southport Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Koshinski Asset Mngmt owns 32,929 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Triangle Wealth Management stated it has 0.87% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Numerixs Investment Inc holds 0.23% or 25,616 shares in its portfolio. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 14,262 shares. 5,283 are held by Destination Wealth. Moreover, Alexandria Limited Liability Corporation has 0.39% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Prudential Fincl holds 0.08% or 750,177 shares. 6,805 are owned by Prelude Ltd Com. Natixis LP invested 0.14% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 2.39M were accumulated by Td Asset Management Inc. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 889,386 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Comerica National Bank has invested 0.13% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Maryland Management reported 3,748 shares.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.05M for 11.90 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 84,534 shares to 137,109 shares, valued at $8.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 47,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset invested in 0.19% or 6,126 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh has invested 2.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bonness Enterprises invested 1.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Westover Cap invested 0.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sigma Invest Counselors holds 0.4% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 31,569 shares. Tdam Usa has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri accumulated 117,875 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.47% or 24,481 shares in its portfolio. Charter Trust holds 0.79% or 63,245 shares in its portfolio. Mathes Company Inc owns 0.19% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,500 shares. Wealth Architects Lc holds 0.17% or 5,198 shares. Argent Mgmt Limited has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Callahan Lc holds 2.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 118,745 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt holds 0.42% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 77,963 shares. Allstate reported 170,894 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Jejurikar Shailesh also sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of stock. The insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M. Coombe Gary A had sold 9,000 shares worth $845,100 on Monday, January 28.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 12,205 shares to 62,837 shares, valued at $7.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 106,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,107 shares, and cut its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.