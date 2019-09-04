As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose, Van Hulzen Asset Management Lowered by $2.17 Million Its Holding; Hg Vora Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Holding as Valuation Declined

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 56.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 20,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 16,375 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 37,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $121.36. About 4.95 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93 million, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 972,770 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Ltd has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Qs Ltd Liability Company owns 503,244 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc has 0% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 34,142 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Company reported 5,768 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding Incorporated stated it has 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Schroder Investment Grp reported 0.04% stake. Amp Cap Investors Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 55,018 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Texas Permanent School Fund has 136,743 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 326,616 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity reported 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Limited invested 0.02% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Whittier Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). 231,008 are held by Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $52.06 million for 9.02 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DiamondRock Announces Jay Johnson to Step Down as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Effective August 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 21,886 shares to 79,031 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 14,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EPP).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Handed Fresh Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble Executives Break Down Their Best Growth Quarter in a Decade – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity Verity Limited Company holds 84,577 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. Papp L Roy & Assoc owns 1.17% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 62,397 shares. Iowa-based At Bancshares has invested 0.19% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mcgowan Gp Asset holds 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 5,678 shares. Df Dent Inc has invested 0.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gw Henssler & Associate Limited invested 1.61% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fairfield Bush & Communications reported 7,664 shares. Northern Trust reported 32.77 million shares. Linscomb & Williams invested 0.53% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tru Department Mb Fin Financial Bank N A has 1.53% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Petrus Trust Company Lta invested 1.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Factory Mutual Insur stated it has 1.05M shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Liberty Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 5,662 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 12,487 shares. Cadence Bankshares Na holds 153,933 shares or 6.28% of its portfolio.