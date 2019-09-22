As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose, Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Trimmed Holding by $323,076; Martin Currie LTD Has Trimmed Stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by $9.38 Million

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 26,758 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, down from 29,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 8.16M shares traded or 9.23% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 69.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 57,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 25,468 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17M, down from 83,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $162.06. About 1.56 million shares traded or 62.65% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.65 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 976 shares or 0% of the stock. First National Bank Of Hutchinson has 3,499 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.52% or 334,760 shares. Jacobs And Ca holds 47,759 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp holds 4.14M shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Css Lc Il holds 8,673 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 112,604 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Oarsman Capital Incorporated reported 13,815 shares. Ww owns 12.72 million shares. Vantage Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Winslow Asset Inc has 0.09% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 531,885 were reported by Saratoga Rech & Inv. Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Inc Ca reported 31,405 shares stake. Hm Payson reported 1.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, White Pine Cap Limited Co has 0.49% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 7.58% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $228.16M for 20.78 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt reported 22,367 shares. Huntington State Bank holds 0.45% or 171,359 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Lp owns 1,301 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 194,042 shares. Hemenway Limited Liability Corporation owns 67,078 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Stoneridge Investment Prtnrs Ltd Com invested in 1,420 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.38% or 35,170 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 16,200 shares. 2,456 were reported by Marietta Inv Prtn Ltd Co. Asset Mngmt One Company Limited has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Advisory accumulated 1,487 shares. Cornerstone, Washington-based fund reported 255 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 1,850 shares. Primecap Management Ca holds 308,665 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.1% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 45,650 shares to 248,976 shares, valued at $28.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 78,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).