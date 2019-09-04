As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Increased Its Stake; Buckingham Asset Management Lowered Its Facebook (FB) Holding as Share Value Rose

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 5,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $122.56. About 2.74M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video)

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 1,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 141,371 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.57M, down from 143,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $4.94 during the last trading session, reaching $187.33. About 7.65 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS “FACEBOOK DATA WAS NOT USED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AS PART OF SERVICES IT PROVIDED TO DONALD TRUMP PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN”; 28/03/2018 – Facebook said it would send one of two senior executives to speak to British lawmakers; 02/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 28/03/2018 – Playboy Deactivates its Facebook Account; 25/04/2018 – EMarketer Analyst: Hard to Find Much Negative in Facebook’s 1Q (Video); 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: Data-Access Restriction ‘to Prevent Other Kinds of Abuse’; 24/04/2018 – Informatica Launches Intelligent, Automated Enterprise Data Governance Powered by Al; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s open-source Go bot can now beat professional players; 11/04/2018 – Facebook Still Wins as Celebs Delete Profiles But Keep `Instas’; 08/05/2018 – Tinder-owner Match plays down Facebook threat, revenue surges 36.4 pct

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock F (VXUS) by 16,759 shares to 112,864 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,591 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spc Financial owns 26,549 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Dsc Advsrs L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,571 shares. 3.30M were reported by Ronna Sue Cohen. The Oklahoma-based Tru Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Diamond Hill Mngmt Inc holds 1.38% or 2.42 million shares in its portfolio. Milestone Grp invested 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Winslow Evans And Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,542 shares. Howland Capital Management Ltd reported 1.39% stake. Prudential Fincl Incorporated invested in 4.94M shares. Moreover, Annex Advisory Llc has 0.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 10.33M shares. Burt Wealth holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,870 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated invested in 0.38% or 22,520 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt holds 3.74% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 211,050 shares. Castleark Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 4,750 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Chilton Cap Management Ltd Company has 1.12% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 75,618 shares. Paragon Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Fosun Limited reported 23,887 shares. Oppenheimer And invested in 0.95% or 214,012 shares. Twin Cap Mngmt has 178,482 shares. Cortland Associates Inc Mo has invested 7.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sheets Smith Wealth holds 1.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 29,013 shares. Wafra Inc holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 154,815 shares. Haverford Com holds 8,318 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jcic Asset Mngmt holds 2.18% or 32,863 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Company accumulated 1,470 shares. Washington Tru invested 1.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Maryland Cap Management invested in 75,384 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Parkside Bancshares And Trust owns 2,585 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,133 shares to 2,327 shares, valued at $700,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 8,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWC).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.