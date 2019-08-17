As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $682,448; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Boosted Its Intelsat S A (I) Holding by $969,195 as Share Value Rose

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 63,068 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 69,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 129.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 64,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 114,613 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 2.20M shares traded or 35.31% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,787 shares to 16,357 shares, valued at $19.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 85,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,909 shares, and cut its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX) by 52,389 shares to 828,026 shares, valued at $31.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 207,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

