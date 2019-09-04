As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose, Proshare Advisors Cut Holding; Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holding by $1.01 Million

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 24,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.40 million, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $121.36. About 4.95 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19. About 3.83 million shares traded or 7.20% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 14/05/2018 – Vodafone Netherlands Taps tekVizion to Accelerate its SIP Trunking Offering by Validating 10 Vendor PBXs within a Six-Week; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – DECIDED NOT TO INTRODUCE RESTRICTED DARK FIBRE REMEDY FOR PERIOD UP TO MARCH 2019; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 16/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L : CFRA RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 13/04/2018 – ITALY’S OPEN FIBER SAYS HAS EXTENDED ULTRABROADBAND ACCORD WITH VODAFONE TO COVER 271 ITALIAN CITIES; 08/03/2018 – CELLULAR OPERATORS ASSOCIATION OF INDIA SAYS NEW SPECTRUM CAPS WILL FACILITATE CONSOLIDATION IN INDUSTRY- JIO AND RCOM AND IDEA & VODAFONE; 30/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Futurestep Partners with Vodafone New Zealand to Transform Talent Acquisition

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 24.47 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Procter & Gamble Handed Fresh Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Great Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 20,007 shares to 62,155 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,581 shares, and has risen its stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,128 are held by Greenleaf Trust. First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 9,627 shares. National Bank & Trust owns 1.28M shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 809,371 shares. Cardinal Mngmt owns 49,226 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur reported 67,252 shares. Everett Harris & Communications Ca holds 45,282 shares. Botty Investors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp stated it has 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Eagle Asset Management Incorporated owns 0.83% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.50 million shares. Mount Lucas Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.36% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Gofen And Glossberg Llc Il has 2.7% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 733,356 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Country Club Tru Company Na has invested 1.43% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Texas Capital Retail Bank Inc Tx owns 0.58% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,073 shares.

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vodafone’s 8%+ Yield Makes It Very Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on December 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Selling Vodafone: Mistakes Made And Lessons Learned – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Vodafone & Telecom Italia to Merge Telecom Towers in Italy – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : NOK, F, QQQ, TSLA, FB, TAL, BMY, VOD, SNAP, MT, MU, TVIX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vodafone weighs sale of Spanish fixed-line network – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.