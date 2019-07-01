As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose, Holder Weatherly Asset Management Lifted Its Holding; As Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Share Price Rose, Fine Capital Partners LP Has Increased Holding by $8.67 Million

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 3,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,966 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, up from 37,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $110.12. About 3.11 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 148,109 shares traded or 11.98% up from the average. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 4.70% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 1,817 shares to 23,859 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,180 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. $845,100 worth of stock was sold by Coombe Gary A on Monday, January 28. 1.21 million shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77M. Sheppard Valarie L sold 1,026 shares worth $99,936. Another trade for 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 was made by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt accumulated 3,702 shares. Tennessee-based First Mercantile has invested 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). South Dakota Invest Council reported 234,933 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Svcs accumulated 33,827 shares. Barclays Plc invested 0.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sei Investments Company reported 0.16% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Company holds 0.53% or 729,288 shares. First United Commercial Bank Trust invested 1.19% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.87% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Alethea Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Leisure Cap Mgmt holds 16,888 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Piershale Grp has invested 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). American International Gp Incorporated holds 2.11% or 5.32 million shares. Btim Corporation invested 0.47% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 48,220 were reported by Invest Incorporated Wi. Sg Americas Limited Co invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 29,015 shares. 16,599 were accumulated by Pub Sector Pension Inv Board. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks accumulated 481,251 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.01% or 175,000 shares. Granahan Inv Mgmt Ma invested in 103,778 shares. 33,941 are owned by Bankshares Of America De. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 7,326 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon owns 228,549 shares. 12,916 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 21,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Incorporated owns 30,170 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 6,041 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $39,540 activity.