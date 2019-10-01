As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose, Holder B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Lifted Holding; Blue Edge Capital Position In Microsoft (MSFT) Was Has Boosted

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 33.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 5,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,027 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68B, up from 14,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $137.95. About 10.07M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 2,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 28,191 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09 million, up from 25,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $123.77. About 2.13 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ghp Advsr invested in 61,327 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 70,916 shares or 3.06% of the stock. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.35% or 4,357 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Il reported 78,390 shares. 50,710 were accumulated by Keating Invest Counselors. Penobscot Inv Mgmt invested 1.69% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Robecosam Ag accumulated 80,743 shares. Opus Invest Mngmt holds 40,900 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wespac Lc owns 0.4% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,919 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management Co invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.6% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hudock Capital Lc holds 0.97% or 24,474 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp invested in 1.73 million shares or 2.44% of the stock. 498,084 were accumulated by Cambridge Advisors.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Stock Appears to Be Getting a Little Rich – Investorplace.com” on June 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “P&G to Webcast Discussion of First Quarter 2019/20 Earnings Results on October 22 – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) CEO David Taylor Presents at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $285.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value (MGV) by 136 shares to 120,484 shares, valued at $13.85 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ice Bofaml Blmbg Brcl Inv (FLRN) by 1,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,766 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 126,745 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability holds 6.51% or 127,556 shares. Middleton Company Ma stated it has 52,039 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 283,057 shares or 3.41% of its portfolio. 5.81 million were accumulated by First Manhattan Company. Central National Bank & Trust Tru has 21,323 shares. 448,607 were reported by Twin Cap Inc. 52,660 are owned by Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Nj. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 255,926 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Mcmillion Mngmt Inc holds 92,048 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Co reported 492,558 shares stake. Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 1.6% or 78.99 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation owns 3.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7.18 million shares. Gluskin Sheff Associate holds 2.71% or 338,258 shares. Baillie Gifford Company accumulated 5.80M shares.