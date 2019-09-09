As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose, B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Trimmed by $603,096 Its Position; Capital Management Lowered Holding in Aflac (AFL) by $5.21 Million

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 25,257 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 31,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $122.11. About 3.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 59.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 104,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 70,200 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, down from 174,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 1.65M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Cap Mgmt Inc reported 5,375 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Keating Investment Counselors, a Florida-based fund reported 14,138 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Com accumulated 226 shares. Argyle Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0.23% stake. Cap Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 29,135 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 3,530 shares. Monetary Management Grp reported 15,700 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 264,152 shares. South Texas Money has 0.01% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 5,524 shares. Drexel Morgan reported 4,775 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Bb&T Securities Ltd Com owns 0.19% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 399,367 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.14% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs invested in 0.06% or 4,057 shares. 18,085 are held by Whittier Trust. Lbmc Inv Limited Liability Corp reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $763.59 million for 12.01 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 5,716 shares to 62,668 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 41,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 7,858 shares to 19,359 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 5,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 24.62 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,592 were accumulated by Triangle Wealth Mgmt. Mngmt Of Virginia Lc has invested 0.99% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 181,480 were accumulated by Old Bancorp In. Peak Asset Limited Company accumulated 24,051 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation owns 6,968 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Inr Advisory Service Ltd Company has 831 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.21% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,748 shares. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 166 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 4.88% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 558,056 shares. Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,072 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc holds 3.31% or 43,150 shares in its portfolio. Fairview Capital Management reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stock Yards Bankshares & Company owns 100,883 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. St Johns Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 527,293 were accumulated by Mufg Americas.