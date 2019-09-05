As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose, Alpine Woods Capital Investors Trimmed by $935,376 Its Position; As Discovery (DISCK) Market Valuation Declined, Cqs Cayman LP Lifted Its Position

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 8,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 22,741 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 31,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $123.21. About 5.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 456,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 4.48 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.93 million, up from 4.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 2.62 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 5,500 shares to 39,500 shares, valued at $7.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,407 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Prn).

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 4,895 shares to 15,095 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 261,417 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 69,101 shares. Forbes J M And Llp has 221,607 shares for 4.94% of their portfolio. Moreover, Personal Capital Advsr has 0.54% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Plancorp Limited Liability invested in 1.38% or 34,908 shares. 385 are owned by Veritas Inv Mngmt Llp. Barnett And Inc has invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Compton Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ri has invested 1.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Starr Intll Com has 1.24% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 30,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.46% or 4.85 million shares. First Mercantile holds 0.16% or 6,482 shares in its portfolio. Yacktman Asset Lp accumulated 11.02 million shares. Longer Inc holds 2.43% or 19,733 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Fin Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 38,691 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Reik & Ltd Liability reported 15,336 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.84 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.