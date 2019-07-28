As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Veritable LP Lifted Its Stake by $370,448; Carlson Capital Management Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Upped as Shares Rose

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 06/03/2018 – VideoCoin, The Airbnb Of Video Processing and Distribution, Passes $35MM To Take On Amazon and Google Cloud Video Services; 08/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive:; 02/04/2018 – The S&P 500 fell back into correction Monday as technology led the market lower, with names like Amazon and Netflix both down more than 5 percent; 21/04/2018 – The folks at Amazon have been coming up with some pretty wild ideas for patents. Here’s a sampling; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11; 09/05/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: 60% Of Amazon Customers Will Not Renew Their Prime Membership, Poll Reveals; 04/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS MOST UNITS SOLD IN 2017 WERE BY THIRD-PARTY SELLERS; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 3,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 437,917 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.57 million, up from 434,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 3,065 shares to 3,096 shares, valued at $380,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc (Call) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 sales for $262.64 million activity. Shares for $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price. $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. $1.81 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. Coombe Gary A also sold $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. 1.21M shares valued at $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.28% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.7% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 99,443 shares. Murphy Capital Mngmt reported 79,565 shares. Argi Investment Services Limited Liability Com invested in 0.23% or 38,152 shares. 4.16 million are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability Company owns 88,309 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc has 1.25% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Green Square Cap Lc accumulated 14,084 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 668,500 shares. 5,198 were reported by Wealth Architects Llc. Blair William And Com Il holds 0.42% or 654,638 shares in its portfolio. Whalerock Point Prns Limited Liability Corporation owns 24,300 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Shapiro Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 2,379 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hartline Invest Corp reported 4,776 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research invested in 1.10 million shares.

