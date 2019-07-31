As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Natixis Lifted Its Stake by $41.19 Million; Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shares Declined While Ithaka Group Lowered Its Stake

Natixis increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 41.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 396,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.67M, up from 959,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 4.85M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 16,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 265,997 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.13M, down from 282,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $157.42. About 1.87 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $253.20 million activity. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98M. 1.21M The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON. 9,079 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $870,676 on Thursday, January 31. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $2.93 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. $428,789 worth of stock was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. Taylor David S also sold $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 26,022 shares to 3,365 shares, valued at $292,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 320,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 746,507 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Incorporated Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.12M shares. Aqr Capital Management Lc invested 0.67% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Founders Limited Liability Corp reported 8,949 shares. 73,406 were accumulated by Ramsay Stattman Vela Price. Hightower Lta holds 185,603 shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. Regent Invest Mngmt Limited Liability owns 61,676 shares or 2.14% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments stated it has 0.45% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Advsr Cap Management Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,753 shares. Karpus Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 2,754 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt accumulated 959,106 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Waverton Inv Mngmt owns 15,520 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Management Ltd has 0.44% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Haverford Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 231,355 shares. Stifel invested in 0.61% or 2.08M shares. American Research Mgmt holds 2.17% or 73,010 shares in its portfolio.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8,882 shares to 37,977 shares, valued at $21.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 30,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $11.85 million activity. Another trade for 6,331 shares valued at $1.03 million was sold by Harris Parker. The insider Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E. 114 shares valued at $16,971 were sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, January 31. 200 shares were sold by Conway Craig, worth $32,216. Shares for $795,000 were sold by BLOCK KEITH.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 437.28 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.