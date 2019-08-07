As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Boosted Holding by $773,968; Kessler Investment Group Upped Micron Technology (MU) Position by $755,138 as Market Value Rose

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 7,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 54,470 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, up from 47,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115.69. About 5.90M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 18,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 40,677 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 22,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 32.77 million shares traded or 8.67% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Micron Technology Stock Gained 16.3% in July – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Wait for a Pullback Before Jumping in on Micron Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: CGC, MU, BBBY – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Forget Micron, Buy These 5 Top-Ranked Semi Stocks in 2H19 – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy MU Stock on Any Weakness Because Micron Has Turned the Corner – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. The insider Taylor David S sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97M. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was made by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. $2.20 million worth of stock was sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of stock.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble and Other Merrill Lynch Defensive Stock Picks (NYSE: PG) – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

