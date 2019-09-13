As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Martin Currie LTD Trimmed Position; Flossbach Von Storch Ag Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Adr (TSM) Trimmed by $1.48 Million

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Adr (TSM) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 152,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.95 million, down from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.07. About 6.53 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN)

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 75,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 119,474 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.10M, down from 194,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $122.77. About 5.99M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us has invested 1.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kidder Stephen W holds 72,798 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 0.64% or 29,057 shares. Keating Counselors reported 2.48% stake. First Personal Fincl Ser holds 57,316 shares. Oxbow Ltd Llc accumulated 0.16% or 12,420 shares. Spirit Of America Management New York accumulated 0.08% or 4,700 shares. Motco invested in 4,697 shares. 11,156 are held by Asset Mgmt Gp. Boys Arnold And Incorporated reported 1.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 26,145 are owned by Cornerstone Cap. Merriman Wealth Limited owns 5,012 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership owns 6,867 shares. Boston Private Wealth accumulated 289,357 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Com invested in 0.17% or 2,810 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble (PG) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Is Historically Overpriced – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 30,411 shares to 147,488 shares, valued at $11.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 24.75 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $11.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 690,303 shares to 6.20 million shares, valued at $1.32 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 240,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 342,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock (NYSE:BLK).