As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Hugh Johnson Advisors Raised by $369,304 Its Stake; Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Holding

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 12,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 49,041 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 36,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $146.99. About 878,118 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 5,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $117.71. About 3.77 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2,482 shares to 62,507 shares, valued at $20.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 16,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,779 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru invested 0.03% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 95,172 were reported by Bokf Na. M&T Comml Bank has invested 0.05% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Aviva Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 640,169 shares. Moody Bank Tru Division has 65,673 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co invested in 1.47M shares or 0.09% of the stock. American Century owns 58,959 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.03% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). C Grp Incorporated Holding A S reported 19,900 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Utd Asset Strategies has 0.19% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 6,262 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 924 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 26,338 shares. Private Wealth Partners accumulated 8,700 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). State Street Corporation holds 0.18% or 18.04M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Com invested in 0.16% or 468,047 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Co (Wy) reported 1,650 shares stake. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,145 shares. The Virginia-based Invest Of Virginia Lc has invested 0.99% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 3,855 shares. Vantage Invest Partners Ltd accumulated 114,905 shares or 1.11% of the stock. 51,921 are held by Columbia Asset Mngmt. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 170,420 shares. Joel Isaacson And Co Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.85% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 36,362 shares. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 182,257 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of holds 369,617 shares. Sequoia Advisors Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 33,837 shares. Charter Trust holds 0.79% or 63,245 shares in its portfolio. Meritage Port, Kansas-based fund reported 4,540 shares.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock F (VXUS) by 16,759 shares to 112,864 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 6,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,896 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

