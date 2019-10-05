As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Martin Investment Management Cut Holding by $2.31 Million; Ratan Capital Management LP Raised Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $946,500 as Stock Price Declined

Martin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc sold 21,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 95,624 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.49M, down from 116,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 4.20 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house

Ratan Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ratan Capital Management Lp bought 500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.87 million, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ratan Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Expert Travel Advice From Lonely Planet Now Available On Voice Devices; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Is New FAANG Punching Bag as Trump Reportedly Takes Aim (Video); 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 10/04/2018 – Transcontinental Opens Door to Amazon With Coveris Takeover; 01/05/2018 – Amazon, Not Waiting for HQ2, Announces Projects in Boston and Vancouver; 01/05/2018 – Surviving Amazon and the Technology a Danish CEO Says Can Do It; 25/04/2018 – Companies are complaining they can’t find enough truck drivers to ship their stuff because of Amazon; 29/05/2018 – Amazon protestors, led by a group called SumOfUs, plan to fly a plane with a banner reading, “Bezos Needs a Boss.”; 03/04/2018 – A year later, the attack on Amazon coupled with the tense trade relationship with China has many of us asking, “Is this any way to grow the economy?”

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D L Carlson Invest owns 5,114 shares for 2.99% of their portfolio. Ranger Investment Mngmt LP invested in 0.01% or 51 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset invested in 1,430 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 16,605 shares. Hamel Associates invested 0.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Glaxis Cap holds 2,000 shares. Duncker Streett And Incorporated reported 0.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 3,701 are held by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Mai Capital reported 0.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Artemis Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 1.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 86,274 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 280 shares. East Coast Asset Limited Liability Co owns 20,202 shares. Clark Mngmt Gru reported 5,305 shares. Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability reported 480 shares. Natixis Lp holds 124,906 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon adds mobile gaming Prime perks – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AWS hires Cisco, Cumulus vet – Information – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AMZN, CRON, TSLA – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon, Flipkart report strong festival sales – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Volatile Week Ending With Decent Jobs Report; Costco Misses On Revenue – Benzinga” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Ratan Capital Management Lp, which manages about $733.12 million and $450.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elastic N V by 22,766 shares to 55,773 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Martin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $585.57 million and $397.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,362 shares to 379,485 shares, valued at $11.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 41,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on March 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Could the Tide Soon Turn for Procter & Gamble Stock? – Investorplace.com” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.