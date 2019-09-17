As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Martin Currie LTD Has Decreased Stake by $8.21 Million; At&T (T) Holder Ejf Capital Has Lifted Its Holding by $330,000

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 75,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 119,474 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.10 million, down from 194,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $120.74. About 2.30M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $838,000, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $37.04. About 12.85M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T-TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 09/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: BREAKING … AT&T has released its pre-trial briefing. In it they assert that the model the DOJ is using to; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 20/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches 5G Foundation Technologies in New Markets; 21/04/2018 – AT&T chief quizzed in court over note on Time Warner deal; 27/03/2018 – SLING PRESIDENT IS BEING CROSS-EXAMINED BY AT&T LAWYER

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T Preps For Streaming Wars – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T Is Still A Buy At 52-Week Highs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T hires Goldman for its Elliott defense – report – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: The Time To Pull The Trigger Is Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $805.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcsb Finl Corp by 27,315 shares to 113,677 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smartfinancial Inc by 83,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 431,659 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Financial Inc holds 1.45% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 146,589 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 17,591 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Com accumulated 1.85M shares or 1.95% of the stock. Markston International Limited Company stated it has 1.84% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Family Corporation holds 0.13% or 9,645 shares in its portfolio. Fosun Limited reported 29,500 shares stake. Crow Point Ltd Com has 335,000 shares. Cahill Financial reported 0.31% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sns Group Inc Lc has 15,409 shares. 96,542 are held by Willingdon Wealth Management. Pnc Financial Serv Grp reported 10.22M shares. Minnesota-based Mairs Pwr has invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Exchange Cap has invested 0.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Canal Insurance holds 320,000 shares. Hemenway Trust Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,867 shares.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 6,308 shares to 123,472 shares, valued at $24.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 78,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

More important recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Procter & Gamble Is Historically Overpriced – Seeking Alpha”, Bizjournals.com published: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble (PG) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.34 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.