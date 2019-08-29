As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Hengehold Capital Management Has Lifted Position; Keystone Financial Planning Has Decreased Its Holding in Amgen (AMGN) as Stock Rose

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 6,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 19,239 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 26,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $207.52. About 3.79 million shares traded or 21.48% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – BRIAN J. DRUKER, A NEW NOMINEE FOR DIRECTOR, WAS ALSO ELECTED; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER; 25/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher first quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54M, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $121.4. About 4.50M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $202.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria (NYSE:MO) by 7,103 shares to 94,263 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 34,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Smithfield Tru holds 3,441 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 357 are held by Stevens First Principles Invest. The Ohio-based Lifeplan Group Inc has invested 0% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, L And S Advsr has 0.18% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Stifel Fin invested in 534,894 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company has 0.01% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 5,314 shares. Blume Cap Management holds 400 shares. West Chester Capital Advsr Inc has invested 2.73% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.95% or 92,276 shares in its portfolio. Old Point Ser N A holds 2.91% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 29,423 shares. Altfest L J And owns 7,608 shares. River Road Asset Management Ltd reported 253,026 shares stake. Howland Cap Limited Com reported 1,965 shares.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: DK, SPNS, SBR, TG, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Biotech Stocks to Buy That Are on the Move – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/26/2019: MDCO, BPTH, CELG, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 28th – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.