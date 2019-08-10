As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Hengehold Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $2.45 Million; New York Times Co (NYT) Shareholder Amg Funds Has Cut Its Holding

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 41.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 18,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 25,478 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 43,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.20% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 3.82 million shares traded or 91.86% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 22/03/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: John Dowd has resigned from Trump’s legal team, NYT reports; 09/04/2018 – #WVTM13: BREAKING: Federal agents have seized documents from Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, accord…; 19/05/2018 – Donald Trump Jr. Met In August 2016 With Mideast Contingent Offering Help In Election: N.Y. Times — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Barack Obama In Advanced Talks With Netflix For Production Deal, Reports `New York Times’; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Startup culture emerges from Greek economy woes; 22/03/2018 – BREAKING: John Dowd resigns as President Trump’s lead lawyer in the special counsel probe – New York Times; 09/04/2018 – WINK News: BREAKING: The FBI raided President Trump’s lawyer’s office, the New York Times reports. More:…; 20/03/2018 – Beginning in 2014, Cambridge Analytica obtained data on 50 million Facebook users via means that deceived both the users and Facebook, the New York Times and London’s Observer reported on Saturday; 03/05/2018 – NYT EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: New York Times doc to close Tribeca Film Festival

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 million, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys has 225,546 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Inc invested 0.08% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.06% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 15 shares or 0% of the stock. 595,746 are owned by Citadel Llc. 37,575 were accumulated by Osterweis Mngmt Incorporated. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 39,868 shares or 0% of the stock. Howe & Rusling has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 600 shares. Blume Mngmt has invested 0.03% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 125,122 shares. Palestra Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 3.3% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Eaton Vance owns 77,457 shares. Fiduciary Trust has 0.01% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 8,000 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $248.48 million activity. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of stock or 1.21M shares. $891,000 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million. Coombe Gary A also sold $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Taylor David S sold $2.97M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Com reported 2.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Meridian Invest Counsel has invested 0.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Eastern State Bank accumulated 218,037 shares. Bluestein R H holds 3,659 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 26,349 shares. Moreover, Birmingham Cap Management Communications Incorporated Al has 3.28% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 70,269 shares. West Coast Lc holds 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,618 shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.22% or 14,337 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Stockton, California-based fund reported 4,087 shares. Us Bank De invested in 1.56% or 5.20M shares. Mawer Mgmt Limited owns 1.02 million shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 6.07M shares or 0.67% of the stock. Peak Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hilltop Holding has 20,448 shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0.83% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).