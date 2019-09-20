As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Commerce Bank Has Lifted Holding by $800,823; Avenir Stake in Cytosorbents (CTSO) Has Boosted as Share Value Declined

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 7,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.97 million, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $122.54. About 4.87M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) by 66.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 58,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.90% . The institutional investor held 145,300 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $960,000, up from 87,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Cytosorbents Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.41M market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.62. About 94,165 shares traded. Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) has declined 40.00% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSO News: 04/04/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM LOAN TO PROVIDE WORKING CAPITAL TO FUND ONGOING OPS AND TO SUPPORT CLINICAL TRIALS; 23/03/2018 – CytoSorbents Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Mar. 28; 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 20/04/2018 – DJ CytoSorbents Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSO); 08/03/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7; 14/05/2018 – CytoSorb® Adds Bilirubin and Myoglobin Reduction to European Union Approved Indications for Use; 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents to Meet With European Investors at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo and in Meetings in Frankfurt, Geneva and Zurich; 22/05/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burns J W & Commerce Incorporated Ny holds 1.81% or 71,503 shares. Etrade Capital Lc has invested 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stonebridge Mgmt owns 28,156 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Company owns 69,797 shares. Hamel holds 3.33% or 69,203 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Planning Grp Incorporated reported 3,349 shares stake. Moreover, Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.96% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). American Fincl Bank invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs stated it has 554,646 shares. Linscomb Williams stated it has 0.54% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability holds 289,357 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company holds 2,925 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Com reported 1.08% stake. Northpointe Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.64% or 75,920 shares. Fil Ltd owns 3.18M shares.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 7,449 shares to 17,547 shares, valued at $737,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 5,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,241 shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

