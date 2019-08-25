As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Cam Group Holding A Cut Its Stake by $4.64 Million; Thompson Investment Management Lowered Exact Sciences Com (EXAS) Position by $711,564; Market Valuation Rose

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (EXAS) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 8,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 158,181 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.70M, down from 166,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $116.96. About 1.12M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 44,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 3.75 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.05 million, down from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 81,196 shares to 230,907 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

