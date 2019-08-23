As Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Barrett Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $315,536; Spectrum Asset Management Nb Lifted Its Position in Exxon Mobil (New) (XOM) as Stock Value Declined

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (New) (XOM) by 158.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 27,316 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 10,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp (New) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $67.79. About 7.80M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 3,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 99,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35M, down from 102,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $117.7. About 3.88 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer

