As Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Market Value Rose, Boston Common Asset Management Boosted Holding; Lbmc Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Position in A F L A C (AFL)

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.81. About 2.05M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 5,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, up from 33,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 5.52 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 6,311 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Catalyst Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 360,000 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. 1.37M were reported by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. 61,600 are held by Hussman Strategic Advsr. Destination Wealth Management holds 1.47% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 523,986 shares. Blair William Il owns 39,039 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 52,227 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Inc Pa reported 401,205 shares. 4,619 are owned by Savant Capital Ltd Llc. Smead Capital has 5.3% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 2.09M shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.15% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Tradition Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 10,500 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 29,135 shares. Joel Isaacson Company Lc has 11,680 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd reported 8,094 shares.

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16M and $630.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.01 million activity. 2,000 shares valued at $99,659 were bought by Lloyd Karole on Friday, March 22. Koide Masatoshi had sold 27,120 shares worth $1.29 million on Monday, February 4.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million worth of stock. Skoufalos Ioannis sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86 million. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $845,100 was sold by Coombe Gary A.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 2,443 shares to 72,030 shares, valued at $9.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albemarle Corp Com (NYSE:ALB) by 19,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,923 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern Com New (NYSE:KSU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 300,415 were reported by Advsrs Asset Management. Intrust Financial Bank Na stated it has 15,917 shares. 3,702 are owned by Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt. M Holdings Inc owns 74,301 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 98,094 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Madison Invest Holding owns 451,180 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 31.08 million shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Co owns 193,997 shares. Colonial Tru has invested 2.31% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fjarde Ap holds 843,211 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smithbridge Asset Inc De invested in 34,243 shares. Hodges Incorporated reported 13,309 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Parnassus Invests Ca accumulated 3.67 million shares.