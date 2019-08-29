As Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Smithfield Trust Company Lowered by $2.57 Million Its Holding; San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Cut Its Holding in Chevron New (CVX) by $540,339

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 24,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 67,573 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03 million, down from 92,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $121.4. About 4.50M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 29.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca analyzed 4,393 shares as the company's stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 10,637 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 15,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $221.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $116.83. About 3.98 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in European Markets (Ieur) (IEUR) by 29,508 shares to 201,805 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U.S. Small Cap (Vb) (VB) by 4,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,158 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P 500 (Ivv) (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Cap Ltd has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 88,070 were accumulated by Westchester Management. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.68% or 67,874 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Summit Financial Strategies accumulated 0.6% or 11,443 shares. Bamco Inc stated it has 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Florida-based Provise Mgmt Group has invested 1.54% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Johnson Financial Gp, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 56,275 shares. First Bank & Trust Trust Of Newtown holds 1.43% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 50,115 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx holds 15,060 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Co Tn invested in 3.93% or 262,800 shares. Stellar Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 2.22% stake. Cv Starr And holds 3.66% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 80,000 shares. Birmingham Cap Management Inc Al invested in 3.28% or 70,269 shares. Of Oklahoma reported 6,010 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Invest stated it has 33,741 shares. Goelzer Management Inc reported 1.28% stake. 229,775 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.45% or 994,811 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Com holds 1.03% or 62,051 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers has 76,933 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Intersect Capital Lc holds 1.6% or 30,912 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Com holds 102,220 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Paradigm Financial Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.32% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Florida-based Eagle Asset Inc has invested 0.56% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Nomura Hldgs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 56,203 shares. Rothschild Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability owns 0.17% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 39,574 shares. Frontier Inv Management has 30,286 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Inv Svcs Inc Wi holds 12,453 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 7,304 shares to 9,504 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 24,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).