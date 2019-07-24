As Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Waters Parkerson & Company Decreased Holding by $363,064; Mrj Capital Has Raised Packaging Amer (PKG) Position by $1.06 Million

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $102.7. About 523,598 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 3,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 284,643 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.62M, down from 288,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $112.43. About 5.75 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Com holds 150 shares. Global Endowment Mgmt LP holds 3,980 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 40,360 are owned by Etrade Management Limited Company. Twin Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 5,500 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs owns 38,052 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Scotia Cap has 5,758 shares. 4,406 were reported by Trexquant Lp. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group Inc invested 0.23% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Leavell has 0.1% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Yorktown Mngmt & Comm Inc holds 0.15% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) or 4,650 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 186,055 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). The Ohio-based Huntington Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 3,497 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% stake.

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WestRock Won’t Package Growth As You Expect – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Packaging Corporation: The Company Is Focusing More On Packaging Than Paper – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Containerboard stocks crumble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27M and $166.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 21,900 shares to 50,500 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,688 shares, and cut its stake in Servicemaster Gbl (NYSE:SERV).

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3,673 shares to 161,836 shares, valued at $13.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tower Semiconductorf (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 19,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 627,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.52 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81 million. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20M worth of stock or 22,264 shares. On Monday, February 11 Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,000 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Will Give You A Decent Raise This April – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Kimberly-Clark Sees a Brighter Year Ahead – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Issues Soft Outlook After Beating Analyst Estimates – Benzinga” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 295,655 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group invested in 1.19% or 11.39 million shares. Forbes J M Communications Ltd Liability Partnership reported 4.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Westwood Hldg Gp accumulated 17,100 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.68% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Peddock Capital Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,888 shares. Moreover, Country Club Na has 1.43% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ar Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 2.9% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Merchants has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). King Luther Mngmt Corp reported 0.87% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Northrock Prtn Ltd holds 0.12% or 4,487 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 450 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.36% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Novare Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fairfield Bush & reported 0.26% stake.