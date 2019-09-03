As Procter & Gamble (PG) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Position by $409,136; American Eqty Invt Life Hld Com (AEL) Market Value Declined While Kempen Capital Management Upped by $4.36 Million Its Position

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 88,309 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19 million, down from 92,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $121. About 1.34M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld Com (AEL) by 89.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 161,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 342,139 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25M, up from 180,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in American Eqty Invt Life Hld Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 76,562 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ American Equity Investment Life Hol, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEL); 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors; 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q OPER EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO EXPLORES SALE; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 24.40 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $254.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) by 10,320 shares to 14,080 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa Cl A (NYSE:CPA) by 128,922 shares to 39,473 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TSM) by 96,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 490,818 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

