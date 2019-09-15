As Procter & Gamble (PG) Shares Rose, Holder Regent Investment Management Cut Stake; America First Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Position in Wr Berkley Corp. (WRB) by $5.41 Million as Shares Rose

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 58,076 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37M, down from 61,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wr Berkley Corp. (WRB) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 83,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 267,941 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.67 million, up from 184,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wr Berkley Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 413,150 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Bare Necessities: 3 Stocks That Keep Your Pantry Full – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble (PG) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.62 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $307.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9,790 shares to 29,695 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Bankshares has invested 1.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Personal Capital Corporation reported 0.54% stake. Associated Banc invested in 271,582 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Voya Investment Management holds 3.07M shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel invested in 3,375 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Consulate stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Murphy Cap Management invested in 1.26% or 76,886 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al invested 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ameriprise Fin invested 0.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 28,873 were accumulated by Moneta Inv Ltd Liability. Alta Capital Management Lc reported 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Oppenheimer Asset reported 0.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). King Wealth accumulated 12,213 shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,886 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46M and $329.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 8,291 shares to 1,177 shares, valued at $90,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.