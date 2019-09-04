As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose, Spinnaker Trust Lifted Position; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Firsthand Capital Management Raised Position by $5.34 Million as Stock Value Declined

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 3,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 49,178 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12M, up from 45,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $122.75. About 1.73 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $11.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1801. About 1.13 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Former Walmart exec claims retail giant issued misleading e-commerce results in battle with Amazon; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH COMPATIBLE 2015 OR NEWER CHEVROLET, BUICK, GMC OR CADILLAC VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE ONSTAR ACCOUNT; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is also in the spotlight on suggestions that it will be forced to pay more tax; 09/03/2018 – Billboard: The Temper Trap Cover The Triffids’ ‘Wide Open Road’ For Amazon’s ‘Made In Australia’ Playlist: Exclusive Premier; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 06/03/2018 – Walmart now makes and sells meal kits in stores, taking on competitors like Blue Apron and Amazon. Via @verge:; 16/05/2018 – Prime Perks: Amazon Dangles Discounts For Whole Foods Shoppers; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $268.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney Comm, a Virginia-based fund reported 970 shares. Miles Cap Inc holds 732 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company holds 1.76% or 1.12 million shares in its portfolio. Tikvah Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 26,219 shares. 631 are held by American Asset Management. Wharton Business holds 0.04% or 203 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mcgowan Gru Asset Management invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Duff & Phelps Invest Mngmt Company owns 4,145 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Permanens Cap LP holds 0.45% or 854 shares. 2,784 were accumulated by Frontier Invest Mngmt Company. Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 5,080 shares. 11,809 were reported by Albion Group Ut. Creative Planning stated it has 0.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reik & Limited Liability holds 15,336 shares. Ancora Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.92% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Armstrong Henry H Associates Incorporated has 7.48% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fdx Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tirschwell And Loewy has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Invesco Ltd owns 0.4% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 11.36M shares. Founders Securities holds 0.3% or 8,949 shares. Pioneer Retail Bank N A Or accumulated 51,475 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corporation holds 658,566 shares. Kistler has 15,917 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Connable Office invested in 0.61% or 29,971 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Ca holds 31,955 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V has invested 2.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ghp accumulated 61,980 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Phocas Fincl reported 7,106 shares.

