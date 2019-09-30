As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Plante Moran Financial Advisors Raised Its Holding; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Broderick Brian C Has Raised Its Position by $450,772 as Market Valuation Declined

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 37.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 24,462 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, up from 17,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $124.51. About 2.85M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 31.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 238 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $9.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1735. About 1.92M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 27/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon employees went on a multi-state bus tour to learn about innovative tech/services for seniors; 26/04/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AMZN earnings: “I love this.”; 25/04/2018 – KJRH-TV Tulsa: Source: Tulsa in talks with Amazon for fulfillment center; 14/05/2018 – Peeks Social Receives Invitation to Amazon Appstore; 07/03/2018 – Missouri Senate: Senator Bill Eigel Releases Statement on Amazon Coming to St. Charles County; 28/03/2018 – FB, AMZN: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING MORE PARTNERSHIPS LIKE ONE W/ AMAZON PRIME; 19/04/2018 – Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos writes a closely watched annual letter every year; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa—An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $325.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Com Cl A by 527 shares to 1,043 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 904 shares, and cut its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Hldgs holds 1.96% or 65,739 shares. D L Carlson Invest has 43,295 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 73,541 shares. 8,742 are owned by Stadion Money Llc. The California-based Violich Capital Inc has invested 0.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc has 97,584 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has 0.19% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Naples Glob Limited Liability Company has 1.87% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 70,046 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 1.54M shares. Cookson Peirce & Co Incorporated has 2.69% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Oarsman Cap stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tompkins Financial owns 13,746 shares. Stephens Ar owns 180,452 shares. Greenleaf holds 32,875 shares. Fenimore Asset Inc has 4,767 shares.

