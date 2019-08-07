As Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Stock Rose, First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Lowered Holding by $937,248; Altria Group (MO) Holder Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Upped Holding by $560,025 as Shares Declined

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 9,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 257,598 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.80 million, down from 266,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $114.91. About 1.55M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Altria Group (MO) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 91,335 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, up from 81,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $45.82. About 2.38M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million. Taylor David S also sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20M worth of stock. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.98M was sold by Matthew Price.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,200 are owned by Trexquant L P. Whitnell And Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 32,250 shares. Valmark Advisers reported 0.09% stake. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bb&T Lc stated it has 470,965 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough, Virginia-based fund reported 52,116 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 6.34M shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 43,840 shares. Farmers Tru reported 3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Curbstone Mngmt invested in 25,118 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 6,555 shares. Pinnacle Financial Inc has 0.79% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moors Cabot Incorporated stated it has 238,266 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 8,664 shares. Harbour Investment Mgmt Ltd Co reported 19,026 shares.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 44,630 shares to 225,940 shares, valued at $34.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IVV).

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,388 shares to 146,685 shares, valued at $27.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,921 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spinnaker Tru reported 0.11% stake. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.31% or 12,362 shares in its portfolio. Regent Investment Management Lc has 6,357 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. R G Niederhoffer Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 3.35% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). The California-based Cornerstone Inc has invested 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability has 1,028 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Capital City Fl holds 0.13% or 5,322 shares. 73,642 are held by Pinnacle Limited. Hexavest Inc has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Stephens Incorporated Ar stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Rockland Tru has invested 0.68% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 1.24M shares. Plancorp Lc reported 0.23% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Dodge & Cox accumulated 23,800 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.