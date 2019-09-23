As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Private Ocean Has Cut Holding; Alleghany Trimmed Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $136.32 Million as Valuation Rose

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 70.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 692,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 283,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.01M, down from 975,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $992.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $219.67. About 14.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS HAS NOT, TO DATE, BEEN ABLE TO DETERMINE WHETHER THE REPORTED 7 INCIDENTS WERE CONNECTED TO SPECIFIC CONFLICT MINERALS INCLUDED IN CO’S PRODUCTS; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief. via @cnbctech; 24/05/2018 – To lure millennials, Apple, Ikea and Uber are pushing branded credit cards; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B; 05/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning, and other large, intensive industrial projects; 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates; 24/05/2018 – With Apple, Uber and Ikea launching branded credit cards, millennials (and older people) have more options than ever; 16/04/2018 – Method Communications Promotes Carolyn Guss to General Manager, San Francisco; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 29/05/2018 – Japan Display/Apple: bad roll model

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 3,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,149 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00 million, down from 12,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $123.55. About 3.67M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.41 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.91 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

