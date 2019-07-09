As Procter & Gamble (PG) Share Value Rose, Franklin Street Advisors Has Increased Holding; Align Technology (ALGN) Share Price Rose While Old Dominion Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $1.74 Million

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 169.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,358 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 3,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $272.24. About 573,380 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 99.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 67,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 134,833 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03 million, up from 67,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 5.30 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garrison Asset Limited Liability holds 35,866 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. Legacy Cap Prns reported 36,280 shares stake. Intrust Comml Bank Na accumulated 0.42% or 15,917 shares. The Us-based Ancora Limited Liability Co has invested 0.92% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cognios Lc holds 2.04% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 55,709 shares. Everett Harris And Ca invested in 0.12% or 45,282 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 1% or 74,616 shares. Fulton National Bank Na invested in 0.42% or 58,052 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 718,830 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Inc has invested 2.78% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Birmingham Company Inc Al stated it has 3.28% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tortoise Management Lc reported 2,469 shares. Shelter Retirement Plan, Missouri-based fund reported 69,600 shares. Clarkston Prtnrs Limited Liability Co owns 1.82% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 527,907 shares. Mcf Limited Liability Company reported 28,045 shares.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc Co (NYSE:HON) by 8,275 shares to 68,290 shares, valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 98,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,944 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. 22,264 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $2.20 million. $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S. $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. On Monday, February 11 the insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: AbbVie, Crocs, RealReal, Roku And More – Benzinga” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why P&G (PG) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G rolls out clinical study to boost new razor – Cincinnati Business Courier” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Stock Appears to Be Getting a Little Rich – Investorplace.com” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $318,228 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of America De reported 1.28M shares stake. Vanguard Gp Inc owns 7.97M shares. Wetherby Asset holds 1,171 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 31,800 are held by Picton Mahoney Asset. Canandaigua Bancorp holds 6,063 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Moreover, Parsec Fincl Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 6,993 shares. D E Shaw Inc invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt holds 4,450 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 2,731 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 110,524 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Sands Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.19M shares stake. Numerixs Investment Technologies owns 0.07% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 2,000 shares. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc has invested 0.08% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund holds 1,447 shares.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 23,015 shares to 28,510 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Portfolio Large Cap (ONEK).

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Align Technology: Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on November 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Align Attractive After The Big Drop? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Align Technology (ALGN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Align Technology a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 22, 2019.