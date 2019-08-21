As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Raised by $326,248 Its Stake; Algert Global Position in Travelzoo (TZOO) Trimmed by $778,050 as Valuation Declined

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (TZOO) by 68.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 59,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 27,113 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, down from 86,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 460 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO)

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 3,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 68,450 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 65,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $118.79. About 358,867 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 36,429 shares. Spark Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 16,600 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 2,588 shares. Ajo Lp owns 207,095 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 7,333 shares. Sei Investments Co stated it has 26,711 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon stated it has 23,190 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 42,000 shares in its portfolio. Northern holds 98,488 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Osmium Ptnrs Lc holds 6.36% or 561,855 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). State Street Corporation reported 64,870 shares stake. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Limited, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 25,708 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 selling transactions for $4.74 million activity. 6,000 shares were bought by Smart Christian Alexander, worth $78,047.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $175.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msg Network Inc by 17,810 shares to 35,384 shares, valued at $770,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 27,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).