As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Palisade Asset Management Trimmed Holding; Agf Investments Has Decreased Its Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Holding by $2.07 Million

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 27.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 50,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 130,119 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.54M, down from 180,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $120.5. About 1.32 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 14,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 425,951 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.50M, down from 440,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $161.74. About 22,110 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference; 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 08/05/2018 – REG-Lindsay Goldberg considering a sale of its 49% stake in Odfjell Terminals B.V. Odfjell SE considering a tag along of its shareholding in Odfjell Terminals Rotterdam; 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135; 16/03/2018 – REG-Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 26/03/2018 – REG-Correction: Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability has 454 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.03% or 65,302 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H & invested in 0.02% or 2,000 shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment stated it has 290,862 shares. Primecap Ca holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 177,300 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca holds 0.08% or 145,901 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has 42 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.1% or 44,078 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Group Llp holds 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 4,559 shares. Windham Capital Ltd Com accumulated 4,050 shares. Comm Retail Bank reported 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Origin Asset Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 66,300 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Piedmont Invest Advsrs invested in 0.04% or 6,552 shares. Alps Advsr has invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65 million for 18.63 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Etf (XLY) by 61,192 shares to 317,450 shares, valued at $36.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) by 312,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Shopify Inc..

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Donaldson Co Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 9,198 shares to 99,108 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 6,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

